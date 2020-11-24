Caltrans delays release of “Y” environmental document

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Circulation of the Draft Environmental Document for a U.S. Highway 50 project in South Lake Tahoe has been delayed, Caltrans announced today.

The DED was scheduled to be released Wednesday, Nov. 25, with comments being accepted until Dec. 26 in the U.S. Highway 50 South Lake Tahoe Safety Project, which is proposing to install additional intersection and mid-block lighting, pedestrian signals and advisory signs from the “Y” intersection to Pioneer Trail.

However, Caltrans is still reviewing project alternatives and developing the Draft Project Report, causing the delay in the release of the DED until likely mid-December. Another public notice will be issued when the DED is ready for circulation.

The purpose of this proposed project is to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety to reduce the number of collisions with vehicles along this stretch of the Highway 50/Lake Tahoe Boulevard corridor. This project proposes to implement a complete-street vision for the corridor by installing green bike lane treatments and enhanced-visibility crosswalks. It also proposes to improve bicycle signage throughout the project limits.

The estimated cost of the project is $16.8 million. Construction is scheduled to start in 2023.

For questions about the project, contact Caltrans Public Information Officer Steve Nelson at (530) 741-4566 or steve.nelson@dot.ca.gov