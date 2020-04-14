Caltrans issues special permits for trucks transporting emergency supplies

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Caltrans is temporarily issuing special permits for overweight trucks transporting emergency supplies.

“Authorizing these special exceptions clears a path for greater volumes of material vital in the fight against COVID-19,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin in a press release. “Emergency medical supplies and equipment, groceries, perishable items, water and countless other essential items will now reach their destinations more rapidly than they did before, at a time when people need them most.”

Caltrans will issue permits for overweight trucks on the state highway system as well as helping transportation operators in obtaining permits from local agencies for local roads.

The permits increase the maximum allowable weight from 80,000 to 88,000 pounds until further notice.

Support Local Journalism Donate



This emergency declaration provides regulatory relief for commercial vehicles moving essential goods, including medical supplies, supplies for community safety and sanitation, food and paper products, fuel, and other goods required for sheltering in place.