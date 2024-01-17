Caltrans launches snowplow naming contest

Snow doubt about it, winter driving can be nerve-wracking. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) are injecting a flurry of fun into this season of inclement weather and icy roads by inviting Californians to flash their cool and creative side in the first Caltrans Snowplow Naming Contest. The chosen names will go on Caltrans’ new fleet of mighty snowplows as they clear the way for safer winter roads. Like snowflakes, each name will be unique. They can even be polar opposites.

“Safety on our roadways is the number one priority for Caltrans,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares in a press release. “We count on our snowplows and their drivers to be here for us every winter making sure the roads are safe and passable for motorists and emergency vehicles. We are thrilled to begin this fun and exciting contest to name our vitally important new snow vehicles.”

One contest winner will be selected from Caltrans districts 1 – 11 . Each of the 11 winners will receive a $50 gift card. Caltrans and OTS judges will then select one grand prize winner who will receive an additional $100 gift card.

If the grand prize winner is a California K-12 grade student, the student will receive a bonus $100 gift card for his or her classroom. The deadline for entrants to submit their chosen name is Feb. 15. The OTS and Caltrans will announce the grand prize winner – and the winning name – on March 4.

Participants can submit their snowplow name by visiting gosafelyca.org/snowplow-naming-contest/ and completing the entry form.

The contest is only open to California residents ages 5 and older. Children who enter must attend school in California. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered. Please visit gosafelyca.org for a complete list of rules and eligibility. All prizes are provided courtesy of iHeartMedia.