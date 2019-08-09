Construction on Meyers roundabout moves to nighttime; Echo Summit traffic control expected next week

Caltrans will change to work nights on the new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 50 and California Route 89.

Provided

MEYERS, Calif. — Caltrans recently changed its construction schedule for work on a new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 50 and California Route 89.

Earlier this week transportation officials switched to night shifts, with work occurring form 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. During that time flaggers will conduct one-way reversing traffic controls.

The new schedule will remain in place until the project is completed, which is expected to happen in late August or early September, according to Caltrans.

With a $7.3 million price tag, the project involved converting the “T” intersection into a three-legged roundabout with a westbound bypass lane. The project also includes a connection to the adjacent bike path.

Caltrans also is continuing work on two other large-scale projects on the South Shore: the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct replacement and the high improvements on U.S. 50 west of Trout Creek.

The two-year viaduct project — budgeted at $14.1 million — involves replacing the Echo Summit bridge. Starting on Aug. 12, continuous one-way traffic control will be implemented through the week to allow for excavation work. Caltrans has largely relied on nighttime traffic controls through the beginning of the project.

Work on U.S. 50 continues. The three-year, $56.9-million project involves building a new drainage system to treat stormwater runoff, widening the highway to include bike lanes on both sides, and building new curbs, gutters and sidewalks on a 2-mile stretch of the highway between the Y and Trout Creek.

The project is in its third year and is about three-quarters complete, according to Caltrans. Assuming weather is favorable, Caltans hopes to complete the project this fall.

For updates Caltrans’ projects in the Tahoe Basin, go to TahoeRoads.com, follow @TahoeRoads on Twitter or “like” Tahoe Roads on Facebook. For the Echo Summit project, visit Way2.Tahoe.com on Twitter @way2Tahoe or on Facebook/Way2Tahoe.