Caltrans not currently issuing passes for Johnson Pass detour; more info coming at meetings

Crews work on the U.S. 50 Echo Summit project.

Provided / Caltrans

Meetings on Echo Summit closure Placerville — Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 549 Main St. Meyers — Thursday, Sept. 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m., California Conservation Corps, 1949 Apache Ave.

Locals seeking passes to access a detour around the planned Echo Summit closure will need to wait for upcoming meetings to receive more information.

That’s the message from the California Department of Transportation, which recently reported an influx of Lake Tahoe locals showing up to a maintenance yard trying to obtain the passes.

Caltrans is not currently issuing local passes for Johnson Pass Road, said Steve Nelson, Caltrans District 3 public information officer.

Caltrans is considering a complete closure of U.S. 50 at Echo Summit in late September. It could last up to 14 days, during which time a signed detour will be in place. Local residents and businesses will be issued passes to use Johnson Pass Road as a detour during the closure.

However, those passes are not currently being distributed, Nelson said. More information on the detour will be provided at two upcoming meetings on the project.

The first will take place Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Placerville. The second meeting will take place the following evening in Meyers.

The closure is part of the $14.1 million bridge replacement project. Crews will need to install new girders and demolish the existing structure, according to Caltrans. The existing bridge was built in 1939. The new bridge will meet current seismic and safety standards.