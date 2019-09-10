Caltrans pushes Echo Summit bridge fix, road closure until next year

The bridge fix on Echo Summit has been pushed until next year.

Provided

MEYERS, Calif. — Less than a week after delaying a full road closure over Echo Summit until next month, Caltrans has decided to put off the project until next year.

The seven new precast bridge girders needed for the $14.1 million project will not be ready in time for an October closure, said Caltrans in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Contractor Q&D Construction will instead winterize the job site and come back to finish the project next year, which was the original schedule for the project, according to the release.

Caltrans hosted a meeting in Meyers Thursday, Sept. 5, to announce they were pushing back the project until October due to delays from receiving the girders from a Utah company.

Other work needed to complete the project includes paving the approaches to the bridge, constructing new barrier walls and demolishing the existing structure, which was built in 1939.

Ongoing work on the bridge is taking place at 3 p.m. Monday through noon Friday with reversing one-way traffic control and delays up to 20 minutes.

Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.”

For more information and updates on the project, visit way2tahoe.com.