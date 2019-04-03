Caltrans reopens Highway 89 in Emerald Bay after avalanche

California Route 89 in Emerald Bay is open once again.

The highway through one of the most picturesque parts of Lake Tahoe closed on Monday after an avalanche inundated the road with snow.

In a tweet sent out just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Caltrans District 3 announced the highway was open. A photo included in the tweet shows crews working through deep snow.

Two different measurements taken earlier this week in the Sierra confirmed that this was the fourth largest winter on record.

California Route 89 wasn’t the only highway impacted by avalanches this week. A snow slide on Monday closed U.S. 50 over Echo Summit for nearly five hours on Monday. Avalanche control on Tuesday forced a temporary traffic hold on the highway.