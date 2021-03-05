Caltrans seeks input on proposed US 50 safety project in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Caltrans is seeking feedback on a proposed safety project on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe

The project would span from the “Y” to Pioneer Trail near Heavenly Village. Provided



The purpose of this $16.8 million project is to reduce vehicle collisions with those who walk and bicycle within this segment of the highway (also referred to as Lake Tahoe Boulevard within city limits) from the junction of the California State Route 89 at the “Y” to Pioneer Trail.

There were 41 reported collisions, including six fatalities, between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2019. Most of those collisions occurred at night.

Safety measures featured in the project include continuous lighting throughout the corridor, green-painted bike lane treatments on both sides of the highway, enhanced-visibility crosswalks, improved bike signage, the addition of three mid-block crossings, a two-stage turn queue box for bicyclists at multiple locations, and a signalized intersection at Johnson Blvd.

The draft environmental document is currently circulating for public comment through March 31. The document is available on the District 3 website . It is also available at the El Dorado County Library/South Lake Tahoe branch, located at 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd, and copies can be provided at the Caltrans District 3 Office at 703 B Street in Marysville.

The final environmental document is anticipated to be approved in May, with bid advertising in the summer of 2023. Construction is expected to begin in the spring or summer of 2024 and scheduled for completion in the fall or winter of 2025.

Community members can submit their comments on the DED via postal mail to: Caltrans Environmental Management M3 Branch, 703 B Street, Marysville, CA 95901, Attn: U.S. Highway Safety Project, or by email at south.lake.tahoe.safety.project@dot.ca.gov .

Comments must be received by March 31 to be addressed in the ED.

A “virtual” open house video about the proposed project can be viewed on District 3’s YouTube channel .