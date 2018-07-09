Caltrans to replace Echo Summit Bridge on US 50

The Echo Summit Bridge project will lead to the complete closure on U.S. 50 for multiple days.

That's according to a project report from the California Department of Transportation that was the topic of a public hearing with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Thursday.

Starting in spring of 2019, a portion of U.S. 50 over Echo Summit Bridge will divert traffic to a single lane while the bridge is under construction. This segment will be fully closed for some time while the bridge is rebuilt, which could be from 14 to 60 days.

Located just south of Meyers and east of Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, the Echo Summit Bridge construction will likely affect seasonal traffic that comes from the Sacramento area. The rebuild will cost about $9 million and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

The bridge was originally constructed in 1939 and was rehabilitated in 1974 and 1986. It is being rebuilt rather than rehabilitated because "it has a significant history of scaling, cracking, delaminating, and of fractures in the superstructure and substructure," according to Caltrans.

Though the segment of U.S. 50 will be closed for some time, local access passes will be issued so that hikers can access the trailhead on the east side of construction through Johnson Pass Road, which connects the highway to Echo Lakes Trailhead and Desolation Wilderness.