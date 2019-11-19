Caltrans to temporarily close Tioga, Sonora and Ebbetts passes Tuesday

The Tioga Pass entry to Yosemite National Park in 2018.

Provided / NPS

Caltrans is closing mountain passes south of Lake Tahoe due to expected inclement weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

Caltrans is temporarily closing Tioga Pass (State Route 120), Sonora Pass (SR 108) and Ebbetts Pass (SR 4) Tuesday afternoon. Tioga will close at 3 p.m. while Sonora and Ebbetts will close at 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 6-8 inches of snow over those passes and 2-3 inches expected for Mount Rose and Spooner summits.

Light snow accumulations of 1-2 inches are possible down to 6,000 feet, but south of Lake Tahoe, in Mono County.

The temporary pass closures could last depending on weather conditions.

Precipitation is expected to diminish by Wednesday.For more information on highway conditions, visit Caltrans quickmap site at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.