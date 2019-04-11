UPDATE: Incident involving boulder on US 50 cleared

A incident on U.S 50 near Echo Summit has been cleared.

In a tweet sent at 2:06 p.m., Caltrans District 3 confirmed the highway had been cleared.

About 10 minutes earlier, the district said it was responding to a incident involving a fallen boulder hitting a vehicle.

ORIGINAL POST: Caltrans: Tumbling boulder hits car, restricts traffic on US 50 at Echo Summit

One-way traffic control is currently being implemented on U.S. 50 over Echo Summit.



According to Caltrans District 3, a boulder fell onto the highway and struck a vehicle.

Transportation officials are responding to the scene. There is no information yet on the extent of damage to vehicle or the condition of the driver.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.