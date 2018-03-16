UPDATE: Traffic on US 50 moving once again

After a roughly hour-long traffic hold for avalanche control, traffic is moving once again on U.S. 50, according to Caltrans. The announcement came right around 3 p.m. Friday.

Chain controls are still in effect on the highway, and Caltrans warns motorists to expect long delays.

A live traffic camera in Meyers showed a very long line of cars waiting to head westbound.

UPDATE: Highway 50 traffic has been released by chain controls still in effect. Expect long delays. Look at this lineup of vehicles in Meyers. pic.twitter.com/K5zdTMXwXx — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 16, 2018

UPDATE: Traffic being held on US 50 again for avalanche control

Traffic is once again being held on U.S. 50 for avalanche control work.

Eastbound traffic is being held at Twin Bridges and westbound traffic is being held at Meyers, according to Caltrans.

HOLDING traffic again on Highway 50, EB at Twin Bridges (6100 feet) and WB in Meyers, for avalanche control work. pic.twitter.com/Cg2rU3VLV7 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 16, 2018

UPDATE: US 50 open in both directions; chain controls in effect

U.S. 50 is now open to traffic in both directions, according to Caltrans.

The highway was closed late Friday morning due to downed power lines. Caltrans stated in a tweet that the lines had been cleared around 12:45 p.m.

Chain controls are still in effect on the highway, and drivers are advised to leave extra time for travel.

Original Post: Caltrans: US 50 closed due to downed power lines, avalanche control

U.S. 50 currently is closed due to downed power lines and avalanche control work, according to Caltrans.

The transportation department’s District 3 stated in a tweet that traffic was being held on U.S. 50 at Kyburz due to downed power lines. Caltrans estimates the highway will not reopen until 2 p.m.

Shortly after that first announcement about the downed lines, Caltrans said traffic was being held between Meyers and Twin Bridges on U.S. 50 for avalanche control work.

ETO for 50 reopening is 2 pm. https://t.co/HpF0TKI3NK — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 16, 2018

Holding traffic between Meyers and Twin Bridges on Highway 50 for avalanche control work. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 16, 2018

#trafficalert Holding traffic on Highway 50 in Kyburz area due to downed power lines. Check https://t.co/YKR3epTynb for updates. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 16, 2018



