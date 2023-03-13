Caltrans working to patch crumbling US-50 in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Potholes on crumbling U.S. Highway 50 through South Lake Tahoe have nearly become trenches that span from one end of the city to the other.
Caltrans and California Highway Patrol were working Sunday to fill some of those massive cracks in the asphalt.
CHP provided traffic assistance while a two-man Caltrans crew used three pallets stacked with bags of cold patch asphalt on Sunday in an effort to mitigate the problems caused by weather and heavy equipment.
“We’re slowly moving along,” said Demetrius Eaton of Caltrans. “We do it to try to keep the highway safe.”
According to Caltrans Patching and Edge repair guidelines, distressing can occur when “softening of the underlying pavement layers due to water penetration,” occurs. Heavy equipment to remove snow also leads to roads crumbling.
The cold patch is not expected to be a long term solution but is anticipated to help, CHP said.
