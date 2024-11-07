Camp Richardson Resort Hosts Adopt A Day of Nourishment

“We are honored to be back sponsoring another Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment,” shared Natalie and Travis Lauinger as they took a break from serving the evening’s meal of Italian chicken and pasta alfredo. “To take this time to perform a selfless act and get to enjoy the thankful smiles on the other side of the serving line, is a real treat.” On Monday, October 28th, Natalie and Travis were joined at their sponsorship meal serving line by their fellow Camp Richardson Resort Adopt A Day (AAD) team members David Cook and Mary Griffin.

Bread & Broth enjoyed welcoming Camp Richardson Resort back since their last sponsorship before the pandemic. According to Natalie and Travis, “It’s great to see families congregate and share meals and smiles while getting warm in Grace Hall on our first snow fall of the season.”

Mary Griffin, David Cook, Natalie Lauinger, Travis Lauinger. Provided

One new addition to the meal in the last year is that once a month, Mikey Holiday, a talented local musician, provides musical entertainment by singing Frank Sinatra songs during the meal. According to Natalie and Travis, “the live music adds a calming, great, and cheerful touch!” The dinner guests and the volunteers really enjoy the songs and special talents provided by Mickey, and the dinner guests always linger a bit longer at the meal service when Mickey is singing.

Bread & Broth always enjoys having sponsors joining us again over the years. Sharing the experience of feeding those who are struggling to obtain healthy food and who look forward to the camaraderie of the warm and welcoming meal is heartwarming.

“Thank you, St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth for including us again after a 5-year hiatus. We look forward to sponsoring many more meals,” said Natalie and Travis. Bread & Broth thanks Camp Richardson for their sponsorship and the kind-hearted, hardworking sponsor crew members who came to help.

For more Bread & Broth information, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org