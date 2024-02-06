Camp Richardson Resort welcomes new General Manager

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Robert Henderson was recently selected general manager to lead Camp Richardson Resort’s phased $12 million revitalization. Henderson comes to the historic Lake Tahoe resort from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s Volcano House, where he served as the hotel’s general manager, and prior to that as executive chef.

ExplorUS assumed operations at Camp Richardson on Jan. 6, 2024. The hospitality management company specializes in America’s most beautiful parks with more than 60 locations, including Volcano House, throughout the country. Camp Richardson Hospitality, LLC, an arm of ExplorUS, is operating the hotel, cabins, beachside inn, Richardson House, campgrounds and RV park, general store, ice cream parlor, mountain sports center, and restaurant. ( http://www.camprichardsonresort.com )

In addition to Henderson’s appointment, ExplorUS tapped Travis Lauinger, a 15-year Camp Richardson veteran as the resort’s new assistant general manager.

Rob Henderson, former general manager of Volcano House, tapped to run Camp Richardson Resort in Lake Tahoe. Provided / Camp Richardson Hospitality LLC

“Camp Richardson is similar to Volcano House in the historic nature of the property and the beauty of the destination,” said Henderson. “It also has a very similar vibe in that it is community oriented and I’m looking forward to getting involved. Our guests will find the same Camp Richardson experience they know and love as we fine tune and improve the resort and set a new standard in hospitality for all guests.”

Henderson, a Las Vegas native, started his career in the food and beverage industry moving progressively up the hospitality management ladder with leadership positions in restaurants at Las Vegas’s Downtown Project and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai before joining Volcano House. Henderson is moving to South Lake Tahoe with his wife, daughter, 6, and son, 9 months.

Immediate plans for the resort include an update of all the historic hotel furnishings in time for the summer season, a remodel of the general store, with cabin upgrades starting later this year. The restaurant, offering a casual family dining experience and unsurpassed views of Lake Tahoe, will reopen in early 2024 with a complete renovation planned for the building in the coming years.

Henderson is also in the planning stages for returning its popular Oktoberfest to the resort in 2024 following a five-year hiatus. The event is scheduled for Oct. 5-6.