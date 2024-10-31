Camp Richardson’s RV and camping reservations go live on Nov 1

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Camp Richardson Resort, a perennial favorite of families for generations, is moving reservations for the resort’s camping and RV village to recreation.gov . The online reservations system manages reservations for 14 federal agencies, including the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU). This move will centralize LTBMU camping reservations on one convenient site. The Camp Richardson site will go live at 7 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Camp Richardson Resort is a 128-acre complex on the shores of Lake Tahoe consisting of a historic hotel, cabins, campgrounds, a general store, ice cream parlor and The Grove, a lakefront restaurant. The resort is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The hotel, cabins, beachside inn, duplex, and Richardson House can be reserved through https://camprichardsonresort.com/ . Reservations for indoor accommodations through Dec. 31, 2025, are available now.

ExplorUS, a hospitality management company specializing in America’s most beautiful parks, operates concession services at more than 80 locations nationwide, including Camp Richardson. In May, the company completed a renovation of the resort’s historic hotel, adding new furnishings, hand-crafted wooden headboards for every guestroom, restored and refinished floors, and added amenities like a lobby coffee bar.

This fall, work began on the resort’s cabins with bath and kitchen upgrades, improved furnishings, historic interior updates, and porch improvements. Plans also include a redesign of the resort’s popular lakeside restaurant, The Grove, with new kitchen space, upgraded dining areas for both indoor and outdoor dining, and new furnishings and finishes.

For the latest updates, visitors can follow the resort’s new Facebook and Instagram pages at http://www.facebook.com/camprichresort and http://www.instagram.com/camprichresort/ .