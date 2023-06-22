Campaign launched to build accessibility ramp in Tahoe Meadows

The current stairs leading to the boardwalks at Tahoe Meadows.

Provided/Tahoe Fund

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A boardwalk trail meanders through Tahoe Meadows near Mount Rose Summit, providing visitors with incredible views and signage about the local flora and fauna. Access to the boardwalk, however, is currently limited to those who can successfully navigate two sets of stairs.

The Tahoe Fund has partnered with the Tahoe Meadows Access Ramp Committee to raise $150,000 for a new accessibility ramp to the boardwalks.

“A recent gap analysis commissioned by the Tahoe Fund on access and inclusion in the Tahoe region found what many already know — there are far fewer opportunities for all to enjoy the Tahoe environment,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund Board CEO. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of Tahoe Fund donors, Steve and Sandy Hardie, every dollar we receive will go twice as far to bring this access ramp to life and offer greater outdoor accessibility.”

The TMAR is working alongside the Truckee Meadows Park Foundation and the US Forest Service, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Carson Ranger District to build the ramp. Once all required funding and environmental approvals have been secured, plans are to begin construction this fall.

“It is hard for anyone with mobility challenges to navigate the railroad-style stairs that lead down to these boardwalks,” said Roberta Ross, chairperson for the Tahoe Meadows Access Ramp Committee. “We are calling on our community to help us ensure that everyone – regardless of physical ability – can access the boardwalks and experience the wonder of Tahoe Meadows.”

Every donation to this project will be matched up to $75,000. To give, visit tahoefund.org/tahoemeadows .