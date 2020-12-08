Campaign to clean beneath surface of Tahoe gains steam

INCLINE VILLAGE, Calif. — The Tahoe Fund announced Tuesday that Vail Resorts has contributed $25,000 in support of its campaign to remove trash around all 72 miles of Lake Tahoe with Clean Up The Lake.

The project will be completed by a scuba dive team of professionals and volunteers that will begin in Spring 2021. Vail Resorts’ donation, generated by $1 guest donations from lift ticket and season pass sales, brings the project closer to meeting a $100,000 match provided by Tahoe Blue Vodka.

“Having the support of Vail Resorts for a project of this magnitude is amazing,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “This project started as a grassroots effort that has quickly grown legs thanks to Tahoe Blue Vodka’s matching donation. Vail Resorts’ donation puts us that much closer to achieving the plan to remove trash around the entirety of Lake Tahoe.”

Lake Tahoe has long been known for its clarity, but it has been hiding a dirty secret beneath the surface. Thousands of pounds of trash are breaking apart and impacting the lake’s aquatic habitats. When this project gets underway, a team of divers will work to recover trash that has been accumulating untouched under the surface of the lake for decades.

“Our employees and our guests care deeply about doing what we can to help care for Lake Tahoe and the greater community,” said Deirdra Walsh, vice president and general manager of Northstar California Resort. “Supporting this project is not only a terrific way to put funds raised through our guest donation program to work, but it will give our employees an opportunity to volunteer next summer to help with the hands-on cleanup effort.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the Vail Resorts team for stepping up with such a tremendous contribution to help make this project happen,” said Colin West, founder and executive director of Clean Up The Lake. “This project is showing the power of partnership when we all come together for the love of Lake Tahoe.”The estimated project cost to clean up Lake Tahoe is $225,000. Learn more about the project, how to donate, and how to volunteer on dives at http://www.tahoefund.org.

Source: Tahoe Fund