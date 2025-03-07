Camping is Not Just for the Summer

Come winter in the Tahoe area, those with outdoorsy interest tend to shift their interest to snow sports like skiing, snowboarding, sledding, snowshoeing, etc. But some keep the summer activities going all winter long. Here’s what you need to know about winter camping should you be one of them.

The biggest difference between camping in the summer and camping in the winter is obviously going to be the temperature and with that comes weather. Including, and almost guaranteeing, snow in the Tahoe area. And lots of it! Sometimes even several feet at lake level and only going up from there the higher one goes into the mountains. Because of this, campers need to be prepared with the right gear and supplies, the knowledge of how to stay warm and safe, and understand the dangers that may come along with this otherwise fun pastime.

Before even heading out, it is important to always check the weather first. This way it is known exactly what will be needed, if any roads are moving slower or completely closed due to weather, and the conditions one is up against for the trip. Make sure the vehicle being used has been serviced within the necessary timeframe, is full of all fluids including gas, and has the correct tires/chains for the drive. If all’s well, continue on.

Bright sunlight falls on high mountain scenery in Desolation Wilderness. Getty Images

Choosing a Campsite

The first task upon arrival is choosing the perfect campsite. Some campgrounds will make this easier for campers with clear sites and maintained grounds. With permitting weather, it may not matter much which site is chosen but if there is already snow on the ground or a big storm is in route to hit, the campsite could make or break the experience.

Here are some things to look for in an established campground:

A site with a natural wind block such as a group of trees (make sure the trees aren’t broken or weak)

Preferably somewhere that will be in direct sunlight when the sun begins to rise come the morning to help warm up the campsite

Within walking distance of the bathrooms (if the campsite has them) but also far enough away where hygiene and smell won’t impact the experience

Here are some things to look for when free camping, aka boondocking:

Somewhere behind trees ( make sure they aren’t broken or weak), a hill, etc for a wind block

Make sure the site is away from any slope that could cause avalanche danger

Near a water source or somewhere with fresh clean snow to turn into useable water

Everyone wants privacy to enjoy the outdoors in peace but setting up within far enough distance of avoiding someone but close enough should you need assistance could be helpful in case of emergency

In the position where sunlight will hit it when the sun begins to rise helping to warm up the campsite

Preferably near bigger landmarks to make it easier to get back to your campsite in the dark, in snow, etc. and can also aid in explaining to others where your campsite is located should you need to

Set up camp on all snow or on completely bare ground avoiding vegetation and other obstacles



Now let’s move into equipment, gear, and supplies.

Choosing a Tent

There are multiple ways campers may arrange to sleep, though cowboy camping (sleeping only in a sleeping bag right on the ground with no shelter) is not a recommended winter method. These could range anywhere from a full RV, to a trailer of sorts, sleeping in a vehicle, sleeping on a vehicle in one of multiple roof top tents or a pop-up tent, or even a good ole’ fashioned tent made of polyester and put together using poles. If anyone is planning on using a tent on the ground, wherever the tent is going to be placed should first be cleared or packed down if it is covered in snow. Whatever is being slept in should be sturdy, stable, and insulated. It should be able to handle low (possibly even freezing) temperatures, high altitudes and winds, be waterproof against snow and rain, and provide a healthy flow of air for ventilation. It is also helpful to have an extra layer like a rain cover for the top of the tent and a tarp of some sort to put under the tent in order to help keep everything as dry and clean as possible. It also may be smart to consider getting a slightly bigger tent than needed so there is space to keep everything inside the tent out of the weather. And don’t forget to use snow stakes to hold down the tent.

A man and a woman prepare tea and food near a tent in a snowy forest. Getty Images

Which Sleeping Bag?

Sleeping bags should be just as insulating and protective as the tent, if not more seeing how it’s the main thing wrapped around your body. Pay close attention to the temperature rating on the sleeping bag and choose one with a rating of a little lower temperature than expected on the trip. Most suggested winter sleeping bags would come with a rating of 15 degrees and lower but always do the research for the specific trip. A semi-rectangular and mummy shaped bag are most recommended for winter camping because they are more form fitting and have built-in hoods to keep the head warm. This is important because humans lose the most heat from their head and feet. Any sleeping bag being used in the winter should have down insulation. The last thing to factor in is the thickness which is simultaneously going to impact the weight. Winter camping calls for double-layer sleeping but if the camper is hiking/backpacking in, the lighter the pack the better. Compare the two when finding the perfect one.

Other Useful Gear

It is important to have a sleeping pad, or two or three. Honestly, the more the merrier. The camper will be comfier with more padding on the ground and the further from the ground the camper’s body is, the less of a chance the frozen earth below will suck up all the body heat.

Another extremely useful item is a portable heater. Whichever is picked, be sure to bring the necessary items to use the heater such as propane or a source of electricity. It is also important to purchase one that has the tip-over feature or low oxygen sensor. Most newer models do but it is critical to camping safety that heaters have both of those.

Heated outerwear could come in handy depending on just how cold it is. This includes heated gloves, boots, warmers, jackets/vests/shirts, socks, etc. There is basically any kind of heated clothing one could want. There’s even heated camping gear like a sleeping bag, chair, and blanket if one so desires.

A suitable stove (and once again, the necessary items to use it) for preparing warm drinks, meals, and filtering water. There are many different stoves for all different kinds of demands. Plan ahead and know what will need cooking, for how many people, and how often.

A cooler for all of the food so it stays fresh enough to eat and enjoy!

An extra tarp or fly to tie up and create more cover for activities that will be done outdoors like cooking, relaxing, a fire (depending on fire conditions and location), playing card games with friends, however campers choose to spend their time.

Any regular camping supplies like a flashlight, shovel, kitchen utensils, etc.

Some Helpful Tips:

Always change into fresh and dry clothes before going to sleep because dry clothes keep the body warmer during sleep and clean clothes will better insulate the body compared to dirty clothes that are holding all the sweat, dirt, and oil from the skin

Make sure everything that needs power is fully charged and to bring cords, portable chargers, etc to recharge items

Layer up from head to toe, but especially on the head and toes where heat is lost the fastest

Stay as dry as possible

Bring multiple changes of WARM clothes including base layers, fleece clothing, wool socks, a big winter coat/jacket, waterproof clothing (including shoes and gloves), hats, face covering, etc

Don’t stay in sweaty, dirty, or wet clothes for long periods of time

Bring some kind of eye protection like sunglasses. Snow is bright and can cause snow blindness if the eyes aren’t protected and exposed for too long

Consume PLENTY of nutritional calories (preferably warm meals) and water throughout the day (this will help the body stay warm)

Prevent, be aware, and know the signs of cold injuries like frostbite and hypothermia

When a bathroom break is needed, don’t hold it! It burns more calories trying to hold it. An empty bladder uses less energy to stay warm.

Keep the core warm. This can be with giant hand warmers found at most common drug stores/convenience stores, etc., or use a water bottle (NOT metal as this will burn) filled with hot water and sleep with it next to you in your sleeping bag

Keep the body moving to keep the blood circulating and the body warm. This could be a short walk, jumping jacks, etc.

Before even heading out, it is important to always check the weather first. Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Magazine

Where to Camp?

One of the most popular and historically interesting campgrounds to camp in the winter is Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park. It is on the west shore of Lake Tahoe, ten miles south of Tahoe City on Highway 89. It is one of very few established campgrounds open year round. Sugar Pine Point has nearly two miles of lake frontage with dense forests of pine, fir, aspen and cedar trees. The campground is also known for the generations of Washoe Indians who came to these peaceful shores to hunt and fish.

In the winter, temperatures average from a high of 40 to lows in the teens or 20s. They may even drop below 0. Campsites are first come, first serve in the General Creek Campground. Each site is $25 a night including one vehicle. An extra vehicle is $5. All vehicles must be parked on the pavement. Check-in is at 2. Check-out is at noon. Generator hours are 10am – 8pm and quiet hours are 10pm – 6am.

The showers and dump stations are closed during the winter but there are centrally located bathrooms and potable water is available. There are no hookups including water, electrical, sewage, or wi-fi. This is a pet-friendly campground as long as they are on a leash. There are picnic tables, fire rings (depending on fire conditions), food storage lockers that MUST be utilized during the day AND night. Bears are very active in the area.

Winter guests love this campground for the following opportunities:

The campground is near Homewood Mountain Resort, Alpine Meadows, and Palisades Tahoe

There are 11 miles of snowshoeing and cross country skiing trails. This includes the Olympic heritage trail that leaves right from the campground and explores the history of the park which was used during the 1960 Winter Olympics

Park rangers sometimes lead moonlight snowshoeing tours

Hellman-Ehrman Mansion Tour (aka Pine Lodge), a summer home built in 1903

To learn more about this campsite, visit https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=510

RV only camping:

Tahoe Valley Campground is another popular place for RV and camper trailers. Known for its luxurious experience, breathtaking beauty, and many amenities, this campground is located in South Lake Tahoe near Stateline, Nevada and Heavenly Ski Resort and Village. https://thousandtrails.com/california/tahoe-valley-campground

Coachland RV Park is in Truckee, CA and known for the pretty surroundings, close proximity to Lake Tahoe, Northstar Ski Resort, and Truckee River, or shopping and dining in downtown Truckee.

Though the following are more of a resort than a campground, they are also an option worth looking into as they still have the camping vibe:

Camp Richardson (South Lake Tahoe, CA)

Desolation Hotel in Hope Valley (Hope Valley, CA)

Village Camp Outdoor Resort (Truckee, CA)

And last but definitely not least, a hot spring campground at Grover Hot Spring State Park. On the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada, this state park has a cool and hot pool, campground, picnic area, and hiking trails. And at the end of a long day, guests can relax in a mineral pool fed by six springs. Beginning in October, the camping area is moved to the picnic area near the park entrance and the sites are first come, first serve with a 14 night limit. Campsites are $25 in the winter and $8 for extra vehicles. The max length for RV’s and trailers changes to 18 feet in the winter. Visit https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=508 for more information

If someone is really in a pinch and needs a place to stay for a night, some sno-parks allow overnight stay with a temporary permit or they may even be able to stay right in the parking lot of certain ski resorts for free or a small fee. Always call ahead and make sure overnight camping/parking is permitted.

The bottom line of winter camping is always be prepared, always plan ahead, and be realistic with what can be handled by your body, vehicle and gear. Don’t forget to leave no trace. And with that, have fun, be safe, and stay so warm!

For more helpful tips on winter camping, refer to this useful website: https://www.rei.com/learn/expert-advice

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Winter 2024 edition of Tahoe Magazine.