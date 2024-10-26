Can we live without fats? Fat chance!

Confusion often arises in conversations about dietary fat. There are many, e.g., polyunsaturated, monounsaturated, and saturated fats, cis and trans fats, short, medium, and long chain fatty acids, and the essential omega 3 and 6 fatty acids. These fats have various functions and health impacts. This article, which is one in a series, begins to increase awareness to contribute to more informed choices. It will describe basic terms, molecular structures of dietary fats, and their digestion.

Terminology and Structure

Dietary fats consist of short, medium, and long chains of carbon atoms, called fatty acids. Their length varies from under 6, 6 to 12, to more than 12 carbon atoms respectively.

The carbon atoms are either single (C-C) or double bonded (C=C) to one another. Most briefly, carbon atoms that have only one bond between them are said to be saturated, as their remaining two bonding sites are “saturated” with hydrogen atoms. A carbon atom that is double bonded to another carbon atom is said to be unsaturated.

An arrangement of carbon and oxygen at the end of this chain, COOH for short, gives these chains their acid property, as they can provide a hydrogen ion for a chemical reaction.

One of the many functions of these fatty acids is storage for subsequent use as energy. When three fatty acids attach to a three-carbon molecule called glycerol, the combination is called a triglyceride. The three fatty acids chains can be a combination of short, medium, and long.

When another molecule called a phosphate, which is a phosphorus atom with four oxygen atoms on all four of its bonding sites, occurs on the glycerol backbone, instead of one of the three fatty acids on the triglyceride, it is called a phospholipid.

Digestion

When these fats, namely triglycerides, free fatty acids, and phospholipids are consumed, the mouth and stomach secrete lingual and gastric lipase enzymes to begin conversion into free fatty acids and mono and diglycerides.

Digestion continues in the small intestine into which the pancreas secretes pancreatic lipase enzyme and the gallbladder releases bile, originally from the liver. The bile salts from the bile emulsify or mix the partially digested lipids with the watery intestinal environment, like mixing oil and water. This increases the fats’ surface area, exposing them to the pancreatic lipase enzyme, crucial for digestion.

The digested free fatty acids and monoglycerides combine with the bile salts and other fat-soluble dietary substances such as vitamin D and cholesterol, to form spherical structures called micelles. The micelles have a water-soluble outer layer with the fat-soluble material inside. When the micelles contact the intestinal walls, the contents can be released into the intestinal cells.

Circulation

In these cells, the fatty acids are converted into triglycerides. Combined with the other digested fat-soluble contents, they are further packaged with a special protein called Apo B-48. This forms a spherical particle called a chylomicron that transports the contents to and through the lymphatic system, as they are too large to enter the bloodstream through the capillaries lining the small intestine.

Closing Remarks

Diet affects the health of these digestive components as well overall physiology. Starting with the gallbladder for example, approximately 15% of the US population has gallstones which sometimes lead to their surgical removal and even the gallbladder itself in some cases.

The next article will discuss how dietary intake including saturated fat and sugar reduction can reduce gallbladder issues and how the types and quantities of fats can affect overall metabolic health.

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian with an insurance-based practice, MNT Scientific in South Lake Tahoe, Sacramento, and Minden, and does telehealth. Inquiries can be directed to Dr. Traynor at (530)429-7363 or info@MNTScientific.com . Instagram: @dr.patricktraynor