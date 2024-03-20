Candidate filing deadline passes for Washoe County

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The deadline for non-judicial candidates in Nevada to file for political office in the 2024 election is closed. There are 951 candidates who registered to run for different races.

Those numbers include five local races in Incline Village.

Incline Village General Improvement

Frank L Wright filed to run for the nonpartisan office of Incline Village General Improvement District on March 13.

Harry N. Swenson filed to run for Incline Village General Improvement District on March 12.

Kevin Michael Sammelman filed to run for Incline Village General Improvement District on March 15.

Mark J. Case filed to run for Incline Village General Improvement District on March 13.

Michael (Mick) Homan filed to run for Incline Village General Improvement District on March 5.

Incumbent Michaela Tonking filed to run for Incline Village General Improvement District on March 12.

Michelle Jezycki filed to run for Incline Village General Improvement District on March 5.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District

Susan A Herron filed to run for the nonpartisan office of North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District on March 12.

Kenneth Leijon filed to run for North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District on March 12.

Phillip Klein filed to run for North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District on March 6.

County Commissioner, District 1, Incline Village

Incumbent Alexis Hill, Democratic Party, filed to run for County Commissioner, District 1, on March 4.

Eugene E Hoover, Republican Party, filed to run for County Commissioner, District 1, on March 15.

Marsha Lee Berkbigler, Republican Party, filed to run for County Commissioner, District 1, on March 5.

Melissa Fitch, Republican Party, filed to run for County Commissioner, District 1, on March 12.

Justice Of The Peace, Incline Village

Hans R. Keller filed to run for the nonpartisan office of Justice Of The Peace, Incline Village, on Jan. 12.

Melissa Mangiaracina filed to run for Justice Of The Peace, Incline Village, on Jan. 2.

Dawn Alexandra Profant filed to run for Justice Of The Peace, Incline Village, on Jan. 12.

School Board Trustee, District A

Jeff Church filed papers to run for re-election to the nonpartisan office of School Board Trustee, District A, on March 8.

Stephanie H. Flores filed to run for School Board Trustee, District A, on March 5.

Christine Hull filed her papers for School Board Trustee, District A, on March 4.

For the full list of candidates who have filed in Nevada, go to Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar’s website at https://www.nvsos.gov/SOSCandidateServices/AnonymousAccess/CEFDSearchUU/CertCandList.aspx or https://www.washoecounty.gov/voters/2024-election/candidates/index.php

To look up a candidate’s report search, go to https://www.nvsos.gov/SoSCandidateServices/AnonymousAccess/CEFDSearchUU/CandidateDetails.aspx?o=TF06BGwN01RdpXFD7SCA2Q%253d%253d