Candidate filing period begins Monday for November election

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Those interested in running in the November election can file papers starting next week.

Declaration of candidacy is open from July 18 through 5 p.m. Aug. 12, unless that deadline is extended.

In the city of South Lake Tahoe, there will be three races including three City Council seats up for grabs along with the clerk and treasurer offices.

Candidates may schedule an appointment with City Clerk Sue Blankenship to receive candidacy papers by calling 530-542-6005 or email to sblankenship@cityofslt.us.

The three council members whose 4-year terms are expiring include Devin Middlebrook, Cody Bass and Tamara Wallace. The terms for council members Cristi Creegan and John Friedrich expire in 2024.

Blankenship and City Treasurer David Olivo’s 4-year terms also expire in November.

To be eligible to run for a city elected position, candidates must be a registered voter in the city at the time nomination papers are issued. Registered voters in South Lake Tahoe must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older on the date of the election, and not in prison or on parole for a felony conviction.

Also up for election in El Dorado County will be two seats each in the Lake Valley and Meeks Bay fire protection districts, three seats on the Lake Tahoe Community College board, two seats for Lake Tahoe Unified School District, three seats for the South Tahoe Public Utility District, three seats for County Office of Education and three seats for Tahoe Paradise Recreation and Park.

For more information, visit the elections office website, (​​https://www.edcgov.us/Government/Elections/Pages/Candidate-Information-Gubernatorial-General-Election.aspx ) call 530-621-7480 or email kim.smith@edcgov.us .