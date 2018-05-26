Candidate Q&A: Benecia Price for Incline Village General Improvement District trustee

Voters within the Incline Village General Improvement District boundaries will narrow the field of six candidates on the June 12 ballot to four ahead of the November election. A total of two seats are up for grabs this election cycle.

To help inform that decision, the Tribune posed a series of questions to each candidate via email. The candidates were asked to restrain their answers to specific word counts for each question. All the answers appear as submitted by the candidates.

Name: Benecia Price

Age: 71

Current occupation: Registered Signing Agent

Do you have any prior experience in elected office? If so, please share.

No

Please list any clubs, organizations that you are a part of and would like to mention:

Chair of the 2020 Vision Quality of Life, first project was "Age in Place". Worked on the development of a Senior Living Project here in Incline Village. Sourced a nationwide experienced senior living project developer/management firm. This firm determined the required number of units to be built and had experience working with Washoe County and TRPA. The project is in need of land upon which to build.

Why are you running for the IVGID Board of Trustees? (250 words)

Make informed decisions for the benefit of the community while promoting stability and cooperation within the Board of Trustees.

In your opinion, what is the most important issue facing the Incline Village General Improvement District? How should the board address that issue? (300 words)

Improve communication with the community. Rebuild the trust between the Board, General Manager, General Counsel and the community.

The Board and the community both need to end the "us" vs "them" mentality. This mentality is not productive.

Issues that occur should be handled by researching the cause, fix the problem, learn from the mistake and move on in cooperative manner.

We live in the beautiful surroundings of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains and need to keep this in mind when addressing all issues.

Recreation services are one of IVGID's primary functions. How do you feel about the current offerings? (300 words)

The Ordinance 7 updated regulations need to be completed in a manner that will allow full time residents access to the beach facilities during the busy summer months.

Great ideas for additional recreational offerings have been researched and reviewed but are sitting idle in the final approval process and the development.

Is there anything else you would like the voters to know about you? (250 words)

Born in San Francisco, Benecia Price lived the majority of her life in the Bay Area, moving to Incline Village in 2005. Her Lake Tahoe connection began in 1978 when Benecia purchased Ludlow's Lodge in Tahoe Vista, CA – a 62 unit lakefront resort on five acres.

Upon selling Ludlow's Lodge, Benecia entered the mortgage banking industry where she worked for thirty years. In this arena she held a multitude of positions, all highly regulated and constantly changing. Her duties included the organization of mortgage banking startups, operations manager, chief compliance officer, quality control manager, credit policy/procedures coordinator, mortgage banking software designer, and consultant to many nationwide banks and mortgage bankers.

Winding down her activities in the mortgage banking industry, Benecia began her path towards giving back, becoming involved in our community. Attending Conversation Café meetings and IVGID Trustee Board meetings, Benecia began to see and hear what the community needed. She became the Chair of the 2020 Vision Quality of Life, her first project was "Age in Place".

Benecia continues to give back in her professional life as well, as a registered signing agent. Assisting borrowers to better understand the maze of loan documents, Benecia is registered with the Nevada Notary Commission, National Notary Association, and approved with a majority of nationwide title and signing companies. This requires an annual background check, E&O insurance, and a professional rating from companies and signors.

Benecia is looking forward to giving back to Incline Village through service on the IVGID Board of Trustees.