Candidate Q&A: Bruce Simonian for Incline Village General Improvement District trustee

Voters within the Incline Village General Improvement District boundaries will narrow the field of six candidates on the June 12 ballot to four ahead of the November election. A total of two seats are up for grabs this election cycle.

To help inform that decision, the Tribune posed a series of questions to each candidate via email. The candidates were asked to restrain their answers to specific word counts for each question. All the answers appear as submitted by the candidates.

Name: Bruce Simonian

Age: 66

Current Occupation:

Real Estate Agent with Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate in Incline Village.

Outside sales associate with Tahoe Specialty Flooring and Window Design

Do you have any prior experience in elected office? If so, please share.

I was on the Board of Trustees from 2010 through 2014, served as secretary and board chairman. During that time I was on the Organizational Effectiveness Committee dealing with Washoe Country during the Recession. I was also on the Mountain Golf Course Venue Advisory Team looking at redoing the pro-shop and maintenance building. I was on the recycle committee, bear advocate committee, and went to Colorado as we explored investing in summer activities at Diamond Peak. I went to Washington DC to secure funding for stream zone restoration and the federally mandated effluent pipeline.

Please list any clubs, organizations that you are a part of and would like to mention:

I am a member of the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline and was president of the club July of 2016 until July of 2017. We are involved in the community providing scholarships, teaching programs, teaching aids and mentoring. We help support the Boys and Girls Club, the Boy Scouts of America, ROTC, Build On, and Rotarac (Rotary for high school students). Our fundraising events, which include the Battle Born Beer Fest and Chili Cook-off, Golf, an auction and raffles, raise tens of thousands of dollars every year. We are an international organization providing help through grant funding for water projects, school projects, orthopedic help, and other sustainable medical care.

Since 2004, I have been involved with the Mankind Project helping men of all ages deal with a variety of issues while building character, integrity and accountability. I bring that experience to the board and share it with the community.

Why are you running for the IVGID Board of Trustees? In your opinion, what is the most important issue facing the Incline Village General Improvement District? How should the board address that issue?

I am running for Trustee again because for the last several years the board has failed to get things done. It is polarized and dysfunctional. I bring an open mind, compromise and consensus building skills to the table. The allegations of impropriety, miss-use of funds, 'cooking the books', lack of transparency, lying, and stealing have got to stop. The vocal minority is controlling the Village, and they serve no one. I am a problem solver, good with conflict resolution, and have been an avid member of this community for almost 40 years. This dysfunction has led to low morale with the staff spending needless hours and money defending, malicious lawsuits, and meritless allegations including Open Meeting Law violations, and ethics complaints, all of which have been dismissed.

Recreation services are one of IVGID's primary functions. How do you feel about the current offerings?

I was on the Diamond Peak steering committee and brought forth a viable plan for summer activities, which the board approved.

Is there anything else you would like the voters to know about you?

I started Simonian Flooring in 1979 and sold it in 2009. During that tenure, I worked with all levels of IVGID staff and employees. We had an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. I am well respected in the community and have worked hard to make this place the best it can be. I ski, snowboard, hike, bike, swim, waterski, and golf. My wife and I have raised all six of our children here. The teachers, firemen, police officers, and retail associates are like extended family. When I get up to the top of Crystal Ridge on a clear winter's morning, I exclaim, "I can't believe I live here." I love to share this lifestyle with all those I come into contact with. There is no place like this on earth.