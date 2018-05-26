Candidate Q&A: Kendra Wong for Incline Village General Improvement District trustee

Voters within the Incline Village General Improvement District boundaries will narrow the field of six candidates on the June 12 ballot to four ahead of the November election. A total of two seats are up for grabs this election cycle.

To help inform that decision, the Tribune posed a series of questions to each candidate via email. The candidates were asked to restrain their answers to specific word counts for each question. All the answers appear as submitted by the candidates.

Name: Kendra Wong

Age: 38

Current occupation: Accountant

Do you have any prior experience in elected office? If so, please share. Yes, I am currently on the IVGID Board of Trustees serving my first term.

Please list any clubs, organizations that you are a part of and would like to mention: Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, Mountain Niners

Why are you running for the IVGID Board of Trustees?

I am running for IVGID Board of Trustees again because I love the Incline community. I want to continue making positive, long-term improvements in our community. When I moved here 15 years ago, I was attracted to the amenities of the community. I met Ethan, my husband, on the Mountain Course; this is the community where we want to live.

Recreation services are one of IVGID's primary functions. How do you feel about the current offerings?

IVGID's recreation offerings are outstanding. In fact, that is one of the reasons I chose to live in Incline when I first moved to Tahoe. We currently have the opportunity to shape IVGID's priorities through the Community Services Master Plan (CSMP). The CSMP will provide the current board and future boards with direction about what recreation venues the community wants to improve, add, or change. I encourage all parcel owners and community members to participate in the surveys and workshops this summer. Your feedback helps the board make better decisions. I fully expect the board and community will have several conversations about proposals, costs, and prioritization.

In your opinion, what is the most important issue facing the Incline Village General Improvement District? How should the board address that issue?

The most important issue facing IVGID is long-term planning to maintain our existing facilities while incorporating priorities identified in the CSMP. A bond matures this year, which will release resources for future planning. As IVGID balances existing priorities with new priorities, the board will need to understand the financial impact of all projects. The board should identify all possible financing options to make responsible decisions.

Is there anything else you would like the voters to know about you?

From the many conversations I have had with community members, the common theme is that we all love living in Incline Village. Whether it be Diamond Peak, the golf courses, the beaches, or the tennis center, we all live and play in this community. I am committed to bringing the most value to our property owners and residents. Over the past three and a half years as an IVGID trustee, we have maintained a flat recreation fee while expanding services and executing much needed capital projects.