Candidates speak plus community updates at Incline forum

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village/Crystal Bay Community Forum recently held its bi-monthly meeting, which brought together residents and community leaders to discuss pressing issues and hear from candidates for Washoe County Commission, Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) Board of Trustees, and Washoe County School District Board.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District Chief Ryan Sommers started the meeting with updates on wildfire awareness, defensible space evaluations, and filing complaints with the Nevada State Insurance Commissioner regarding homeowner’s insurance issues.

“We absolutely know there’s an issue (with wildfire insurance),” Sommers said. “It is statewide. California is going through it. Nevada is now definitely going through it. I’ve been in contact with our delegates in Washington D.C., a local lobbyist, and a national lobbyist. We are definitely doing our due diligence. We’ve also met with the Nevada State Insurance Commissioner.”

To file an insurance complaint, go to DOI.NV.Gov/consumers/file-a-complaint

“If you have issues with insurance, please, please, please file a complaint with the State Insurance Commissioner,” Sommers said. “He’s being told by the carriers that they still write policies. They will write one plan or renew one policy and say that they’re still writing in the area. So, he is here for the customers of insurance. But he can’t do anything if we don’t get any viable good information. So please log on and file a complaint if you’re having issues.” You can also contact the Fire Department. We’ll do our best to come out there, do a defensible space evaluation, show the work, and do our best to help those people who are having those issues.”

Sommers said this year’s wildfire awareness campaign is “Get Defensive = Create Defensible Space,” and discussed a BurnBot demonstration, wildfire mitigation, and a June 1 wildfire prevention workshop at the North Tahoe Event Center.

Washoe County Library’s John Crockett shared news about upcoming events, including a Peruvian music concert, the library’s summer reading kickoff block party, and the Incline Green Clean Day on June 1. Crockett said the library won the Dragonfly Tech Award for creating Zoom rooms, which have become a valuable resource for the community.

Linda Offerdahl from the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association spoke about upcoming events including the CalNeva open house on Tuesday at Bowl Incline from 11:30 to 12:30 and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Offerdahl also discussed the Memorial Day celebration.

Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees candidates, Michelle Jezycki and incumbent Michaela Tonking, discussed their backgrounds and priorities. Jezycki, an Incline Village native with extensive human resources experience, emphasized the importance of managing the district’s human, financial, and physical capital and increasing civility and decorum within the community. Tonking, who is completing her fourth year as a trustee, focused on retaining and recruiting staff, addressing financial stewardship, and maintaining the district’s facilities and assets.

School board candidates for Districts A and G, including Incline Village, shared their perspectives on education. Jeff Church, the incumbent for District A, highlighted his commitment to turning around the educational system and increasing transparency in the school district. Christine Hull, also running for District A, discussed her experience as a teacher and her focus on modernizing the school system, promoting inquiry-based learning, and providing equitable opportunities for all students.

Candidates for the District G seat (at-large seat encompassing Washoe County) were Alicia Woo, Jacqlyn Di Carlo, and Monica Lehmann. Woo, a former high school teacher and coach, expressed concern about the declining quality of education and the low proficiency rates in math and literacy. Woo emphasized the importance of listening to the community’s voice in finding solutions to the problems with the education system.

Di Carlo, a recent high school graduate, highlighted her unique perspective as a young candidate and her desire to be a voice for students and help revamp education for the digital age. Lehmann, a mother of three and a CPA, stressed the need for change and upgrading the school system, focusing on academic teaching, teacher retention, and transparency.

Eugene Hoover, candidate for Washoe County Commission District 1, expressed his commitment to representing the interests of Incline Village residents and building coalitions to address concerns about development and preserving the community’s character. Hoover acknowledged Incline Village’s unique situation and the passion residents have for local issues. Hoover encouraged Incline Village residents to continue being active in the community.

The forum also touched on the East Shore Express parking location, the primary elections, and the potential for Incline Village to become an incorporated city. Attendees raised concerns about the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s (TRPA) support for large-scale development projects, such as the 39 Degrees North project in Kings Beach, and the need for increased community activism and vigilance.

The forum serves as a platform for residents to stay informed, voice their concerns, and engage with local leaders and candidates. With the upcoming elections and ongoing challenges facing the community, active participation and open dialogue remain essential for shaping the future of Incline Village and Crystal Bay.