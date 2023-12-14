Cannabis lounge item continued again to next city council meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council moved their discussion and decision regarding cannabis consumption lounges to their next meeting to allow all councilmembers to vote. Councilmember Tamara Wallace was absent from the meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 12, due to falling ill.

Mayor pro tem John Friedrich stepped in as mayor on the item since newly selected Mayor Cody Bass recused himself due to having a financial interest in the cannabis industry.

Friedrich opened the meeting up to public comment on the decision of whether to move the item to the next meeting to allow Wallace to vote, who he notes had seconded his Aug. 8 request to bring the cannabis ordinance back for reconsideration, or to continue with discussion and a vote at the present meeting with Wallace absent.

Public comment was mixed with one in favor of voting at that meeting. Another said it should be the consensus of all council members and to continue it. Still another said they were torn, highlighting the importance of getting it passed before the new year, yet ensuring they have the consensus to pass it.

Councilmember Cristi Creegan said she understood there was urgency behind the item and noted that she was the reason for it being postponed, saying “some comments were not very kind about that, and now we’re asking to do it again?”

Friedrich said he doesn’t feel it’s an urgent matter that they have to resolve that night versus next month, but was open to being persuaded.

Robbins inquired to City Attorney Heather Stroud whether a majority of council in total or a majority of council present was needed for this type of decision.

Stroud explained that under state law, any ordinance resolution has to be passed by a majority of council, and for the five member city council, would need three votes to pass it.

She explained further to the tribune that even with Bass recused, they had a quorum of three councilmembers present and could have decided the item if they had wished to proceed.

Robbins, one of the three present, noted that the urgency is to get it done, but said that “we’re down the person who seconded it and I think that would be unreasonable to bring this issue through without our fourth member present.”

He motioned to continue it to the next meeting with Friedrich seconding. Both voted for it, with Creegan voting no. Bass abstained due to his recusal.

The item will be brought up for discussion and decision at the city council on Jan. 9, 2024.