Caples Lake boat ramp temporarily closed

Caples Lake in Sept. 2016.

Tribune file

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The boat ramp at Caples Lake near Kirkwood has been temporarily closed for maintenance.

The El Dorado Irrigation District, who manages the lake as part of a hydroelectric project, closed the ramp Wednesday, Oct. 7, for re-sealing and parking lot striping and plan to reopen it Wednesday, Oct. 14, until weather forces a seasonal closure.

Caples Lake is located off Highway 88 in Alpine County. EID oversees operations in cooperation with Eldorado National Forest and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Caples Lake Campground is closed for the season due to construction associated with facility improvements.

The campground will reopen for the 2021 season.