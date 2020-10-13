CapRadio, NPR, wins Murrow Award for reporting on Lake Tahoe

Capital Public Radio and NPR have won a top award for their reporting about Lake Tahoe.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced Tuesday that CapRadio and NPR have won a National 2020 Edward R. Murrow Award in Multimedia (Radio Network) for the digital reporting project TahoeLand: Trawling For Clarity.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize the best journalism produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world.

TahoeLand: Trawling For Clarity examines how Lake Tahoe’s iconic clarity is now threatened by millions of invasive mysis shrimp placed there by the state in the 1960s to help the local fish population. The final product combined first-person reporting — telling the story of the scientists battling the shrimp through text and video — with well-researched data reporting and visualizations to paint a complete picture of the struggle to keep Lake Tahoe blue.

The project, produced in collaboration with the NPR Visuals team, was reported on and written by Emily Zentner, designed by Veronika Nagy, illustrated by Andrew Le, developed by Katy Kidwell and Thomas Wilburn, and edited by Chris Hagan and Arielle Retting.

“Our team got a lot of joy out of learning about this topic and creating this project together, and we wanted to make sure our fascination was captured in the way we presented it,” said Chris Hagan, managing editor of digital content at CapRadio. “It was exciting to work with the NPR Visuals team to turn a complex, data-heavy story about the research being done in Tahoe into an educational, immersive and fun experience for our audiences.”

“The entire UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center with NPR to film our trawling experiments, to share the years of science that underlies this, and to recognize the potential of Mysis removal for restoring clarity and creating a profitable enterprise at Lake Tahoe,” said a TERC email.

In addition to its Murrow Award in Multimedia, CapRadio was also recognized as part of the California Dream Collaboration’s Graying California series, which won in the Multimedia category (Large Market Radio).