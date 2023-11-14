Car theft suspect nabbed in Twin Bridges

A Clear Lake man suspected of driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Wheatland was picked up by law enforcement officers in Twin Bridges Monday, Nov. 6.

California Highway Patrol dispatchers put out a “be on the lookout” alert at 11 a.m. after report of the stolen, blue Honda CR V came in and by 11:22 a.m. officers had George Meszaros, 37, in custody. Meszaros was spotted on Highway 50 by a CHP as well as an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office officer in a vehicle matching the description of the CR V; the officers proceeded to make a vehicle stop to question the driver.

According to the South Lake Tahoe CHP office, Meszaros told officers he had just purchased the vehicle. He also reportedly falsely identified himself. Further investigation confirmed the CR V was reported stolen and Meszaros was arrested. While en route to the El Dorado County Jail in South Lake Tahoe, CHP officers noted Meszaros admitted his true identity.

Meszaros has misdemeanor and felony warrants out of multiple counties and is held on $410,000 bail, according to inmate records.