Care Mobile offers dental care for Incline Village kids

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A mobile dental van will be in Incline Village for a couple of days this month offering affordable care to local kids.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be in Incline from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 14-15, at the Hyatt Regency.

The RMCM is operated in partnership between Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. RMCM offers oral healthcare to children up through age 21.

“Our staff focuses on treatment, education, prevention, and advocacy to children,” said a press release. “The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, we are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.”

The Nevada Health Centers, Inc. RMCM program provides dental care by licensed dental professionals on a mobile dental van. Periodically the dental work will be done by dental students or dental hygiene students who are under the direct supervision of a licensed dentist.





Upon written request by the patient, dental x-rays or dental records will be sent to another dental provider or will be released to the patient.

Patients must give 24 hours notice of cancellation. Patients canceling or failing to keep two or more appointments are not considered dependable and may be refused appointments in the future. Refunds cannot be given for service rendered.

Call 800-787-2568 to schedule an appointment.

Dates, Times and Locations of Date Time Location Monday, June 14 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hyatt Regency – 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village Tuesday, June 15 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hyatt Regency – 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village Wednesday, June 16 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. McDonald’s Parking Lot – 3905 S. Carson St., Carson City Thursday, June 17 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jacks Valley Elementary, 701 Jacks Valley Road, Carson City Friday, June 18 8 a.m. to noon McDonald’s Parking Lot – 3905 S. Carson St., Carson City

Additionally, info at https://www.nevadahealthcenters.org/ronald-mcdonald-care-mobile/

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Most dental insurance plans, Medicaid, and Nevada Check-up are accepted.

NVHC is a non-profit, federally qualified community health center dedicated to providing access to quality health care throughout Nevada since 1977. NVHC operates more than 17 health centers throughout Nevada, that include three mobile programs.

For more information, visit http://www.nvhealthcenters.org