CARES Act provides $8.6 million for free transit at Lake Tahoe

A Tahoe Transportation District bus makes its rounds in South Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe transit providers are receiving $8.6 million from the CARES Act to help sustain free public services.

The funding will help the Tahoe Transportation District and Tahoe-Truckee Area Regional Transit maintain essential transit.

Both agencies stopped collecting fees and are committee to free fare service until 2022. The CARES Act will cover significant declines in lost transit revenue from sales and gas tax receipts.

“We are redoubling our commitment to transportation and transit,” said Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Joanne S. Marchetta in a press release. “Free transit for all could be a gamechanger and these funds are a bridge to improved transportation in the future.”

Tahoe Transportation District Manager Carl Hasty praised the coalition that supported the funds coming to Lake Tahoe.

“We are grateful to the Nevada and California delegations, Congress, and the administration for supporting essential public transit service,” Hasty said. “The CARES Act funds cover our revenue losses and allow us to maintain operations at this critical time. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation with our hard‐working staff to minimize the risk of infection through practices of social distancing, use of face coverings, and staying home if symptomatic.”

The funds will not only help maintain transit operations but will cover additional expenses such as sanitation and workforce support and eliminate money handling and fare exchanges.

For North Shore services, visit TART at tahoetruckeetransit.com/

For South Shore and East Shore services, visit TTD at tahoetransportation.org/