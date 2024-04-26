Caring for Classrooms gives each Incline school $1,000

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Education Alliance gave $1,000 to Incline Village Elementary, Incline Middle, and Incline High schools Wednesday as part of its program to assist with underfunded needs.

Each public school in Washoe County received $1,000 toward student engagement, teacher/staff recognition, educational excursions, technology, or student health and wellness.

“We are lucky to live in a community with thoughtful business and foundation leaders who care about the future of our region and will invest their money and time to improve the lives of students in Washoe County School District,” said Sarah Gobbs-Hill, Education Alliance executive director. “We know there is a lot of work ahead of us to get to the level of support our students and teachers need as they address the learning gaps and student disengagement issues that have arisen since the pandemic. Our students need us more than ever and we hope others in our community will continue to join forces with us to support them.”

Principals can also apply for up to $10,000 for expanded projects.

Education Alliance gave $164,000 to Washoe County schools through the Caring for Classrooms program.

Caring for Classrooms sponsors and donors include THE ROW, Renown Health, NV Energy, Raley’s, Microsoft Reno, and Panasonic Energy.

There was a donor celebration event at Glenn Duncan Elementary School in Reno on Wednesday morning.

Education Alliance’s next fundraiser to benefit Caring for Classrooms will be “An Evening of Pure Imagination” on Sept. 21 THE ROW.

“We are honored to host the Education Alliance for their Evening of Pure Imagination,” said Tony Marini, Vice President of THE ROW’s Casino Operations, Community Relations, and Midway. “We firmly believe that investing in students now will yield a stronger Washoe County for everyone in the future.”

Education Alliance of Washoe County is a 501c (3) non-profit organization that connects business and community partners to public education. It funds and secures resources to support students, teachers, and principals. Its programs include Partners in Education (PiE), PiE Champion Awards, Caring for Classrooms, Principal for a Day, and Teachers’ Warehouse.

For more information about Education Alliance and Caring for Classrooms, call (775) 353-6950 or go to http://www.ed-alliance.org .

Brenna O’Boyle enjoys covering Lake Tahoe entertainment. Her beat includes Incline Village, Kings Beach and Tahoe City. She loves to write travel pieces and report on food/alcohol-related events. Brenna is also a Reno Public Art Committee member who identifies, reviews, and recommends artists for public art opportunities.