Carolina Panthers’ Adam Thielen leads ACC 

STATELINE, Nev. – Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen leads the pack by one point after the first round of play at American Century Championship (ACC) at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on Friday.

Thielen had an eagle and three birdies in a 24-point round. Trailing by a point, former tennis player Mardy Fish logged a 23-point round.

The ACC is played with the Modified Stableford scoring format where players get a point for par, three for a birdie, and six for an eagle. Two points are deducted for a double bogey or worse.

Former major league pitcher Derek Lowe and NHL player Joe Pavelski are tied for third with 21 points.

Tied for 48th, former NBA star Charles Barkley made tournament history by ending the round with positive points. He had two front-nine birdies in a three-point round.

In a press conference following the round, Thielen was asked how he’s continued to improve 8 years into attending the tournament.

“Well, I love the game of golf so I try to work on it as much as I can. I don’t get to play a whole lot with three young kids. But try to get time in a simulator, try to work on my game as much as I can, especially leading up to this week,” said Thielen. “It’s my favorite event of the year and favorite thing with my wife to come out here and spend time in Tahoe and compete against these guys. There’s nothing better. “



Following Thielen, Fish, who is in his 11th year, spoke.

Fish five birdies today and three consecutive on 10, 11, 12.

“I got lucky on 12. That pin is a tough pin either when you’re on the side of it pin high or he was above it, which is impossible to get. You’ve got to make a 15-foot putt just to 2-putt that,” said Fish.

When asked how he feels going into Saturday, Fish said, “We’ve played this so many times now. We know the golf course front and back. And it’s kind of just executing and making as many birdies as you can.”

Thielen, who is enjoying his first time finishing in the lead, was also asked how he feels going into Saturday.

“I think just trying to visualize the shots that I hit really well. I had a lot of early great shots out there, mixed in with a lot of really bad swings. I know what it is. It’s just natural for me to get really quick and anxious at the top of my golf swing,” said Thielen.

“I have a little bit of a meathead in me where I want to hit the ball really far. I have to avoid that tomorrow and just try to play my game and take it one hole at a time,” he added

Thielen also added he was less nervous since Steph Curry isn’t here this year to defend his title.