Caroline’s Carts make Raley’s a more accessible place to shop

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Caroline’s Carts, a kind of shopping cart made to assist non-ambulatory adults and children, are now available at Raley’s on Emerald Bay Road, making shopping more accessible for residents and visitors alike.

Store manager Shea Carpenter, moms Angela Dugan and Jen Drennan, and kids Kaelyn and Caitlyn pose with the new Caroline’s Carts at Raley’s. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Caroline’s Carts were invented by Drew Ann Long, mother to the eponymous Caroline, who is disabled. Long found it challenging to go shopping without accessibility measures and designed the cart so she could move the cart and her daughter simultaneously. It features a forward-facing seat, a five-point harness, and extended handles, while being able to carry a load of up to 250 pounds.

Target stores across the country made a commitment to having at least one Caroline’s Cart in all of their locations. But Jen Drennan, who requested the carts, said she’s never seen more than one. Now, Raley’s has two, one at each entrance.

Drennan’s daughter, Caitlyn, was born with stage 4 cancer which led to her developing autism, developmental delays and physical disabilities which require her to use several mobility tools, including a wheelchair.

Pushing a wheelchair and shopping cart is no easy feat. Before, when Drennan would go shopping, she said, “There have been times where I’ve just left her in the car, but I didn’t want to do that anymore.”

In May, while shopping for a birthday cake, Drennan wanted to give Caitlyn the chance to choose. After Caitlyn made the decision, Drennan sat her at the Starbucks to continue her shopping. “Then, I thought, why not ask about getting a Caroline’s Cart for her?”

Pushing a non-ambulatory person in the Caroline’s Cart is far easier than pushing a wheelchair and shopping cart at the same time. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Drennan spoke to store manager Shea Carpenter, who said he’d never heard of a Caroline’s Cart. “I had no idea they existed, and I thought, ‘How have I never seen this? I work in groceries!'” said Carpenter.

Carpenter leapt to action and passed the request up the chain that same day. “Raley’s was super on board with it. I think I got a response the next morning,” said Carpenter.

Though it’s taken a little longer than they anticipated to get the carts, since they had to be custom ordered through Raley’s procurement team, they arrived earlier this month and are here to stay.

“I’m happy to help the community. Everyone should have access to food at their local markets and this makes it possible for a section of our community,” said Carpenter. “I’m happy and proud to have been part of it.”

Angela Dugan also came to take her daughter Kaelyn for a spin in the carts. Dugan says she’s not a big fan of grocery shopping, partially because she’s had so many complications with planning the trip. Having Caroline’s Carts, she says, makes it so she doesn’t have to plan quite as much, knowing that there will be an accessibility measure for her child.

Angela Dugan took her daughter Kaelyn for a ride in the carts with great enthusiasm. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“There’s an opportunity for social engagement with having two carts, since we have other non-ambulatory kids in the community,” she said. “If the girls want to have a sleepover and want to choose their snacks together, this makes it possible.”

Dugan also brought up that the carts could be useful for caretakers of people with autism or other conditions that make them prone to elopement or wandering. “It’s not my struggle, but as we’ve made more friends here, you can see more uses. It’s wonderful that there’s something that accommodates both small and tall.”

“Access is good for everybody,” agreed Drennan.

While Raley’s hasn’t yet made a wider commitment to having Caroline’s Carts in every store, Carpenter said, “It would be awesome to see that commitment. And right now, we’ve done it here at this location.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.