Carport collapses in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Runnels Automotive, a closed automotive shop near the ‘Y’, fell victim to Mother Nature on Wednesday.
The shop’s carport became detached from its support beams likely due to heavy winds and heavy snow load.
With the expected rain on snow event Thursday into Sunday, more structures could be in danger due to the moisture loading an already deep snowpack.
“Unfortunately, this may happen elsewhere due to snow loads,” South Lake Tahoe Assistant City Manager Lindsey Baker said. “It’s very important for residents and businesses to consult with snow removal services and shovel roofs and parking canopies.”
