Carson City Sheriff searching for missing man, may be in South Lake Tahoe

CARSON CITY, Nev. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person, Brian Tucker, 58. He is a white male adult, 5’8″, 200 pounds, bald with blue eyes.

He was last heard from by family on July 29, 2024, after leaving the Reno area. It is suspected that he is in the South Lake Tahoe area.

No foul play is suspected in his disappearance at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at the information below or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.