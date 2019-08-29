Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway juvenile

Nevaeh Reyes

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

On Monday, Aug. 26, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Nevaeh Reyes, 16, was reported as a runaway, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11:30 a.m., Reyes ran away from her residence in Carson City and has not been seen since. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Reyes is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot, 1-inch tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair with bleached tips and brown eyes. There was no clothing description at this time. She is not associated with any vehicles.

Reyes has been entered into the national database as a runaway juvenile.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office dispatch 775-887-2008, Investigation Division Detective Christopher Rivera 775-283-7855, Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.

The case numbers is 2019-5755.