Carson City woman wins Tahoe Rim Trail 55k run

Carson City’s Andrea Bayer, left, was the top woman, taking eighth overall in the 55-kilometer race in the Tahoe Rim Trail Endurance Runs.

provided/Western Nevada College

Andrea Bayer of Carson City was the fastest woman in the 55-kilometer distance of the Tahoe Rim Trail Endurance Runs held July 16-17, according to a news release.

Carson City hosted the 21st Tahoe Rim Trail Endurance Runs. More than 500 racers from all over the world competed in the 100-mile, 50-mile and 55-kilometer distances, according to the release. Racers came from as far away as Japan.

Only 71 racers out of a ﬁeld of 136 made it to the ﬁnish line.

Top ﬁnishers in the 55K were Ben Tedore (5:07) of Reno and Bayer (6:46).

The overall 100-mile winner was Dennis Boic of Redding, who ﬁnished in 22:19 and the Women’s winner was Christy Baker of San Diego in 30:08. Carson City’s Robert Montgomery ﬁnished in 32:19 and Tony Moore ﬁnished in 32:21.

The fastest man in the 50-mile was William Tennent (9:15) of Brooklyn and the fastest woman was Mary Fetter (11:10) of Palo Alto, California. Local ﬁnishers were Jason Kerver, Larry McDonald, Angela Sullivan and Juan Bravo.

The start/finish and race village was located at Western Nevada College and the clock went off at 5 a.m. for the 100-mile race and 6 a.m. for the other distances.

The skies were clear and the 4,200 foot climb to the top of Snow Valley Peak soon spread the racers out over the course. Once on the Tahoe Rim Trail, the runners had the ﬁrst of many views of Lake Tahoe and Marlette Lake. Backcountry aid stations dotted the course where ice, grilled cheese sandwiches, and even cold beer were offered.

The racers ﬁnished with a 12-mile downhill from the Tahoe Rim to the ﬁnish at WNC. Runners returned to Carson City throughout Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon with the ﬁnal 100-mile racer ﬁnishing just 18 minutes before the 5 p.m. Sunday cutoff.