Carson Health expands vaccine eligible groups
Carson City Health and Human Services announced Monday the following groups are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
• Utilities and Communications Infrastructure
Water and wastewater workers, dam workers, natural gas, energy/electric sectors, internet and mobile services, telephone service providers, news broadcasters (Radio and Television), newspaper publishers, including back-office staff as well as frontline journalists, and workers responsible for ensuring persons with disabilities have access to and the benefits of communications platforms.
• Nevada Department of Transportation and Local Emergency Road Personnel
CDL operators, street cleanup crews, snowplow drivers, district training officers, safety/loss control section, and traffic incident management, emergency road crews.
• Frontline Airport Operations
Air traffic controllers, flight dispatchers, maintenance personnel, ramp workers, fueling agents, flight crews, airport safety inspectors and engineers, airport operations personnel, aviation and aerospace safety workers, security, commercial space personnel, airport operations personnel, accident investigators, and flight instructors.
• Other Essential Transportation
Vehicle repair, maintenance, and transportation equipment manufacturing and distribution facilities; workers who support the construction and maintenance of electric vehicle charging stations; workers critical to the manufacturing, distribution, sales, rental, leasing, repair and maintenance of vehicles and other equipment and the supply chains that enable these operations to facilitate continuity of travel-related operations for essential workers.
Appointments for this week are still available. Events are by appointment only. To view all eligible groups and to schedule an appointment, visit http://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/covid-19-vaccine/.
For questions on vaccine eligibility, appointment confirmations, or to arrange for testing, call the Quad County COVID-19 hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-434-1988.
