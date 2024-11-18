Carson Kit Fox joins Nevada State Parks as official mascot

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Nevada State Parks is introducing Carson Kit Fox as its new official mascot. Carson, a friendly and adventurous kit fox, is stepping into the role of inspiring visitors of all ages to explore and cherish Nevada’s diverse natural and cultural treasures.

As a symbol of Nevada’s wildlife and the spirit of outdoor adventure, Carson will play an important role in connecting visitors with the unique beauty and heritage of Nevada State Parks.

Carson Kit Fox and Nevada State Park Passport. Provided / Nevada State Park

“I’m so excited to join the Nevada State Parks family,” said Carson Kit Fox. “From the soaring peaks of Cave Lake to the tranquil waters of Spooner Lake, I can’t wait to help people discover all the wonders our parks have to offer. I’m here to make sure every visit is fun, memorable, and full of adventure!”

In December 2024, Carson will attend Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) to earn his official Honorary Peace Fox Certificate. This recognition symbolizes Carson’s commitment to public service and the safety of Nevada’s park visitors.

Nevada State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell shared his enthusiasm for the new mascot: “Carson Kit Fox represents the future of Nevada State Parks. With his engaging personality and love for the outdoors, Carson will help us inspire the next generation of park visitors and stewards. We’re confident he’ll make a fantastic ambassador for everything our parks stand for.”

Carson Kit Fox will make his debut at Nevada State Parks events, including educational programs, special celebrations, and community outreach activities sometime in 2025. Visitors can look forward to meeting Carson, snapping photos, and even participating in fun activities designed to connect them with the natural world.

To stay updated on Carson Kit Fox’s adventures and appearances, follow Nevada State Parks on social media or visit his page on our website at parks.nv.gov/learn/carson-kit-fox .