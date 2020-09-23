Carson man gets up to 20 years in fatal Tahoe collision

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A Californian, who was under the influence of methamphetamine when he crossed the centerline on Highway 50 and killed a Carson City father of three, was sentenced to 6-20 years in prison on Tuesday.

Jarrad Daniel Dominguez, 41, admitted to driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing death, in connection with a June 13, 2019, head-on collision near Highway 50 and Elks Point Road.

Carson City resident Hugo Parra Solis was killed in the collision and Dominguez was arrested at the scene.

“I know there’s nothing I can say that will make it forgiven,” Dominguez said in apologizing to Solis’ widow, who was in the courtroom. “There are no words or apology that’s going to fix anything that happened.”

Prosecutor Erik Levin said Solis’ widow wanted to be present at the hearing, but did not want to give a statement.

“He said in his statement ‘I didn’t get into my truck that morning with intention of hurting anyone,’ but he certainly got in his truck knowing that he posed a risk to everyone else on the road.’”

Attorney Roberto Fuentes Jr. admitted that the fatal collision was not his client’s first offense, saying the bulk of his offenses were out of California and most involved driving under influence.

“This is something he will have to live with for the rest of his life,” Fuentes said. “The vehicle behind his had a dash camera, so there’s no question how the accident happened.”

District Judge Tod Young said Dominguez driving under the influence that day showed a lack of respect for everyone else on the road.

“Sir, you had enough experience with driving under the influence to know that it doesn’t take a plan to kill someone,” Young said. “You have a horrible record, sir. I don’t know what age is old enough to have as many felonies as you do.”

Dominguez must also pay a fine of $2,000 and reimburse authorities for his extradition from California.

He received 161 days time served.