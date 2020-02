A pair of hikers head into the Mokelumne Wilderness at the Carson Pass trailhead.

Tahoe Daily Tribune file photo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Carson Pass Station is looking for a few avid hikers that are familiar with the area to volunteer this summer.

This is an opportunity to spend time at Carson Pass helping hikers and the public enjoy the surrounding area.

For more information, contact Dennis Price at denrox4@mac.com, call 209-304-0892, visit ENFIA.org or search Carson Pass Information Station on Facebook.