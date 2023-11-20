Carson Ranger District opens firewood cutting near Markleeville

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. – The Carson Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is opening a public fuelwood area near Markleeville, California, in Alpine County. Cut logs are decked at various locations within the Tamarack Restoration Project area, primarily in the Pleasant Valley Road and Thornburg Canyon.

The decked logs are from ongoing activities with the Tamarack Restoration Project, which commenced summer of 2023. As part of the restoration efforts within the Tamarack fire area, burned and dead trees were thinned and decked in the areas surrounding the community of Markleeville. Access to the decks of logs is via Pleasant Valley Road. Decks are located adjacent to the roadside.

Woodcutters should exercise caution when cutting from decks, and please be courteous and respectful of other woodcutters. As access to the area is through a residential area, woodcutters are asked to be respectful of the nearby community and exercise extreme caution while driving on residential streets. There are multiple decks in the area, some available to public fuelwood and others that are not. Decks that are not available for public fuelwood are signed with “No Fuelwood Cutting” signs.

Firewood permits cost $10 per cord with a two-cord minimum and a 10-cord maximum for the year. A cord is the amount of wood in a stack four feet wide by four feet high by eight feet in length. Permits are valid through the calendar year they’re purchased in and can be purchased at the following locations:

Carson Ranger District Office -1536 South Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701 (775) 882-2766

Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Holidays

Forest Supervisor’s Office – 1200 Franklin Way, Sparks, NV 89431 (775) 331-6444

Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Holidays

Alpine County Chamber of Commerce – 3 Webster Street, Markleeville, CA 96120 (530) 694-2475

Mon./Wed. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tues./Thurs. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fri. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat./Sun. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Most Major Holidays.

Galena Creek Visitors Center – 18250 Mt. Rose Highway, Reno, NV 89511 (775) 849-4948

Winter Hours: Fri. – Sun. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Until Memorial Day)

Summer Hours: Thur. – Sun. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Holidays.

Forest officials stress that it is extremely important for firewood cutters to pay special attention to the terms and conditions of their permit. In the fall, the Eastern Sierra often has dry cold fronts that bring high fire danger, and restrictions may be imposed. Restrictions could include limiting chainsaw use to hours before 1 p.m. or enacting temporary area closures. Pleasant Valley Road is maintained by Alpine County and may be closed due to winter weather conditions.

A fire extinguisher and shovel are required when using a chainsaw for cutting firewood. Permittees are encouraged to bring with them a saw, gloves, chaps, and eye and ear protection. Logs are of varied length and diameter. Many of the logs are of large diameter and will require chainsaws of considerable size to cut into smaller lengths. Permittees should come prepared to cut, load, and haul their wood. Forest Service staff will not be available to assist with wood cutting. Maximum log length for removal is six feet.

For additional information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/htnf or participate in the conversation at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF .