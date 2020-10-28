Carson Valley, South Tahoe promotes tourism recovery with #SierraSafely campaign

Visitors authorities in both South Tahoe and Carson Valley are promoting how to safely visit the region.

Provided / Steve Noble / Sierrasafely.com

STATELINE, Nev. — The visitors authorities from both Carson Valley and South Lake Tahoe are using CARES Act funds to promote tourism recovery for Douglas County for the rest of 2020 and that includes a website on how to safely enjoy visiting the Sierra Nevada.

The agencies are using money set aside by county commissioners and welcoming visitors to the region with a “travel safely, adventure greatly” message through the #SierraSafely campaign.

The Carson Valley Visitors Authority and the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, are using an integrated marketing campaign that includes the SierraSafely.com website, a digitally-driven paid media program, traditional advertising and a comprehensive public relations program, directed towards local and road-trip travelers, said a press release.

“As we all know, tourism has been one of the hardest-hit sectors of our economy, and while Lake Tahoe has seen visitors as restrictions have lifted, our businesses and activities that rely on tourism are impacted,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO for the LTVA. “Douglas County recognized this and allocated a budget under the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CARES Act) to support a campaign designed to restore travel confidence and talk about what businesses in our destination are doing to keep locals and visitors’ health and safety top of mind. This provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with area partners to reinforce safety messaging to a larger audience that wouldn’t have been possible without this funding.”

While weaving in the safety message, a secondary message of personal responsibility is also evident with an emphasis on responsible travel.

According to Jan Vandermade, executive director for the CVVA, “We need to communicate differently today than we did seven months ago and the safety and welfare of our visitors’ needs remains top of mind. The campaign, while providing needed safety messaging, plays off our natural beauty with the ability to be physically distant as part of our DNA. We’re equally encouraging visitors to enjoy our area while taking personal responsibility. This combined message and collaboration between two naturally beautiful parts of our county is already resonating with our visitors.”

The health and safety message focuses on businesses being open and the outdoors calling along with reminders to maintain proper distance, frequent hand washing, wearing a mask in public spaces and getting in a local state of mind respectful of guidelines and requests.

From an environmental and sustainability-focused standpoint, #SierraSafely encourages visitors to take only photos and leave only footprints, use reusable water bottles to help reduce waste and to dispose of trash – pack it in, pack it out.

The campaign continues through the end of 2020.

For more information on #SierraSafely, visit online at SierraSafely.com.