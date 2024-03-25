Carson Valley Visitors Authority names new Executive Director

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. – Keith Lewis will take the reins as the Carson Valley Visitors Authority’s third executive director leading the organization’s tourism efforts starting April 2, 2024. The CVVA’s mission is to connect and influence travelers to visit the four areas that fall within the visitors authority’s marketing region – Gardnerville, Genoa, Minden and Topaz Lake – under the forward-facing Visit Carson Valley brand.

Lewis previously served as superintendent for the Douglas County School District. A resident of the county for nearly 29 years, he brings strong leadership, organization management, marketing and operational skills to the position.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Keith Lewis as our new Executive Director and believe he’s the right person to lead this organization forward,” said Matt Carter, board chair and director of operations for Carson Valley Inn. “He brings with him vast leadership skills, relationships and is ready to hit the ground running with a well-thought-out plan for the Valley’s tourism efforts. Keith’s enthusiasm is just what we need, and he has our full support.”

The interview panel was comprised of the CVVA Executive Board members and community representatives from the major focal points of tourism within the area.

“I’ve proudly served the residents of the community in my prior role and I’m excited to now transition my skills to look outward to the visitors that come to our community and provide a rich experience that only we can deliver,” said Lewis. “Out of the gate, I’m going to reach out to our tourism community, continue to build on our collaborations and build new efforts while also diving into the analytics and learning more about who our visitors are and why they come here. I’m excited and looking forward to working with the Board of Directors and the staff who are already doing great work in driving tourism.”

Lewis grew up living at the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana and worked in the hospitality industry catering to the visitors of the park. He resides locally with his wife, and four children, and is an advocate of all things Carson Valley.

For more information about the organization, visit online at VisitCarsonValley.org .