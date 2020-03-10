Carson woman allegedly DUI causes three-car collision in South Lake Tahoe neighborhood

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The roar of an engine, squealing tires followed by a loud multi-layered crash.

That’s what eye witnesses said about a car wreck Monday night in the Sierra Tract neighborhood that didn’t injure anyone, but destroyed the better part of three vehicles and damaged a resident’s garage.

South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to a call at 6:45 p.m. at a residence on the 2600 block of Knox Ave., along with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

They discovered three wrecked cars, one up against a garage, and a man and woman walking away from the scene, according to a police report. Several bystanders pointed out the woman and said she was the driver.

The driver was identified as Samantha MacCarty, 26, of Carson City, Nev.

During the investigation, officers determined that MacCarty was traveling on Knox Ave in a Hyundai SUV when she swerved for an unknown reason and struck a fence, a Toyota 4-runner in the driveway of the residence, then an occupied Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Tundra was parked in front of the residence, waiting to pick up his child from piano lessons when he was struck.

MacCarty stated that she was driving to her passenger’s residence, who also lives on Knox Ave., and was coming from a local bar when the collision occurred.

She did not say why she swerved, according to the report.

Further investigation revealed that MacCarty was determined to be driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .16%, twice the legal limit.

A resident who has lived in the area for 10 years witnessed the event and said that the woman driving was so lucky there weren’t kids outside, “because there are always kids,” the witness said. “The collision was loud.”

Another witness said she must’ve been drunk by the way she swerved off the road.

“She had the gas pedal pinned, she was flying,” the witness said.

MacCarty was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. Her bail was set at $7,500.