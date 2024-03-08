Carving more diversity into the slopes; California native continues to elevate mountain spaces for Black Americans as documentary nears completion

LA native Luis Medaris has traded the sun and beach for the snow.

Medaris was introduced to snowboarding during the Pandemic and the winter sport has changed his life.

“It’s unexplainable the feeling you get, the freedom of being able to do exactly and whatever you want. I think snowboarding is one of the things in the world where there’s no rules, there’s no right or wrong way to snowboard and have a good time.”

Medaris, a former all-American basketball player, says snowboarding didn’t come naturally to him. Courses that some people could get down in minutes, took him hours. Medaris also says he was initially uneasy about the homogenous makeup on the slopes.

“It’s very culture-shocking. It’s a very weird feeling where you don’t feel welcome, you don’t feel safe. You don’t feel like you’re supposed to be there. That’s a feeling I was never used to growing up with people who look exactly like me and going through the same things as me. Starting it, it was hard to be in the space.”

But Medaris hasn’t let the lack of diversity in snowboarding push him away; actually, he’s leaning in. Around the same time, Medaris began snowboarding, he also picked up a camera to document his journey and the journey of others. He now works as a videographer for the United States Snowboarding Team, he says he’s the only Black full-time snowboard videographer in the world, and works with Olympians, truly historic!

Luis Medaris Provided / Mike Dawson

Through his work he has had a chance to work with some of the sport’s major brands, Redbull and Burton. Not only this but Medaris calls many of the sport’s up and coming stars friends, including Zeb Powell, LJ Henriquez, Rob Roethler, and Adrian Mitchell.

Mitchell, who lives in Truckee, has bonded with Medaris as the pair learn the in’s and out’s of snowboarding and navigate the lack of diversity. Mitchell is proud to be featured in a documentary Medaris is currently filming. It’s called, ‘The Onlyz.’ Medaris will be highlighting his Black snowboarding crew who are TDI. A term he defines as “technically doing it.”

Adrian Mitchell Provided / Maximiliano Garcia

Mitchell, who grew up in Arizona and started snowboarding at 18, hopes the film will provide a new lens for others to view the sport.

“We’re trying to break down those barriers and show people that the culture is shifting and it’s possible for people who don’t come from ski towns that you can take part. That’s our main goal, to show people they can do this.”

Medaris and his wife spend their winters in Kings Beach and the rest of the year in Sacramento. He hopes more Black people hit the slopes. He says once they do, they’ll discover they are far from alone.

“There are more of us out there than you think. There are many organizations and groups and friends that you don’t even know who participate in this who really enjoy this way of life and once you break down that barrier of not having any confidence to be out there because you don’t feel like you belong, you’re going to find a group of people who really love you for being out there and want to be around you and want to snowboard with you.”

He adds, ” I think that once you take that hurdle, like anything in life, it’s going to open up a whole new world for you. I think jumping over that hurdle is super important to experience in this world that people who look like us don’t even get to partake in because it’s not shown to us, not given to us.”

Medaris says he has been working on his documentary for three years and anticipates another year and a half of work. He would like to take his film, “The Onlyz”, through the festival circuit. He says initially he had difficulty finding partners for his film but he didn’t let that deter him.

He offers this advice to anyone facing adversity, “Chase your dream because anything is possible. I completely changed my life from wearing jordans to wearing snowboard boots.”

You can follow Luis Medaris on Instagram: @cuban_lu for more details on his documentary and his fantastic job with the pro team. Adrian’s instagram is: @Adroskates . In the more immediate future, the history making continues! Luis and his Technically Doing It team are spearheading the first-ever inclusivity snowboard event on the slopes in Europe. The ‘6290 Showup’ is March 27-29 at Penken Park in Austria. True visionaries and lovers of this great sport!