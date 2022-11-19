Cascade Kitchen coming to South Lake Tahoe ‘Y’ area

The rending for the future Cascade Kitchen, taking over the old Kmart Garden Center on Tata Lane in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Cascade Kitchens Rendering

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From fine dining to food trucks, South Lake Tahoe is home to an array of cuisines. While a variety of dining options are present, Tahoe locals have felt the strain of seeing the same options in the mountain town’s food scene, and many have fallen routine to their personal favorites.

To offer more eccentric and diverse food options, Alpine View Investments is opening Cascade Kitchen in the old Kmart Garden Center on Tata Lane.

“We are renovating the building into a food hall and commissary kitchen, which we feel are both needs in the Tahoe area,” Alpine View Investments said. “We are excited to bring more diversity to South Lake Tahoe’s food market as well as highlight some local vendors.”

Cascade Kitchen will take over the 12,000-square-foot space and operate not just for larger vendors, but will also offer space to smaller vendors, such as food trucks, as well, in the building’s commissary space.

“I don’t think there’s another space like this that exists in the South Lake area,” Alpine View Investments said. “We’re really excited to partner with these vendors to promote their small businesses more and bring more dining options to the community.”

Alpine View Investments is getting close to beginning construction, with a goal of opening Cascade Kitchen before Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023. As the commercial real estate company prepares for construction, looking forward, Cascade Kitchen will serve an intentional purpose for the South Lake Tahoe community as well as specifically for the “Y” area of town.

“We’ve all faced challenges with finding diversity in food options in mountain towns, so this will really bring something new and fresh to South Lake, and we couldn’t be more excited,” an Alpine View Investments spokesperson told the Tribune. “Having the option to walk to dinner and bring the community together in a common space with a variety of food options is just so positive.”

In the food hall space, there will be seven concrete food spaces and one bar space for vendors, and a quarter of the building is planned to be the shared commissary space for smaller vendors, which will be in the back half of the building. According to Alpine View Investments, the shared commissary space will allow smaller vendors to come and go as they need, allowing consistently changing food options to Cascade Kitchen.

“Our intention with the commissary space is geared towards the food truck user or caterer who needs to have a commercial kitchen space to operate out of and who could potentially rent out the space on an hourly rate or even monthly membership basis to serve as a home base for those vendors,” the Alpine View Investments spokesperson said.

Alpine View Investments is optimistic about bringing this project to fruition for the South Lake Tahoe community, and looking forward, the commercial real estate company advises the community to patronize the project as it comes together.

“We want to provide an asset to the South Lake Tahoe community,” the spokesperson said. “When planning for this, we wanted to bring something that’s a big benefit to a small community, which is how we ended up with this ultimate concept of developing a property that can provide a lower barrier of entry for our vendors and building users, whilst also filling a need from the consumer perspective.”

With a 10-month timeline until Cascade Kitchen’s pending grand opening, Alpine View Investments is actively seeking vendors for the space, with about 50% of space already booked. If any food vendors have interest in learning more, they can reach out directly via Alpine View Investments’ website and file an interest form, or email Lauren Wright at Alpine View Investments directly at lauren@alpineviewinvestments.com .

“Come and enjoy the food, enjoy the events we start to program, and help us make this the lively destination that we envision it to be,” the spokesperson said.