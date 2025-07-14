Cascade Kitchens announces hiring fair and grand opening in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Shore’s dining scene is about to level up. Cascade Kitchens—South Lake Tahoe’s first-ever food hall—has officially announced its anticipated 2025 opening, bringing together seven unique culinary vendors, a locally focused bar, a grab-and-go market, and a private event space, all under one roof.

Designed with the Tahoe community in mind, Cascade Kitchens is more than just a place to eat—it’s a year-round destination to gather, connect, and indulge in flavors that reflect the soul of the Sierra.

“Our vision has always been to create a welcoming space for locals and visitors alike—where food is fresh, flavors are bold, and every corner of the hall feels like home,” said Cascade Kitchens GM Bennett Ponder. “Cascade will be the place you stop in for lunch and end up staying through happy hour.”

A Local-Focused Culinary Experience

Located in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, Cascade Kitchens is built for the way locals live and eat—casual, high quality, and full of character. The food hall will feature seven independent food vendors representing a dynamic mix of cuisines, including smoky street tacos, handmade noodles, and reinvented comfort food staples. Each vendor brings not just flavor, but a distinct story rooted in the region.

At the center of it all is The Thirsty Bear, the halls signature bar, serving up locally brewed beers, regional wine list, and laid-back vibes. Whether you’re celebrating a powder day, catching up with friends, or just winding down, The Thirsty Bear is your new go-to for conversation and craft beverages.

The venue will also include indoor and outdoor dining, food trucks, live entertainment, and a private event space perfect for everything from birthday parties to community meetups.

Join the Team – Hiring Fair on July 14

In preparation for the grand opening, Cascade Kitchens will host an in-person hiring fair on Monday, July 14, 2025, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1030 Tata Lane, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. The team is looking to fill a variety of positions across food vendors, bar operations, and support staff. If you’re passionate about hospitality, community, and great food, this is your chance to be part of something new and exciting in South Lake Tahoe.

To learn more about Cascade Kitchens’ vision, offerings, and vendor opportunities, visit: http://www.CascadeKitchensTahoe.com .